Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Set to face Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Andersen is expected to start at home against Washington on Wednesday.

Andersen will attempt to extend his six-game winning streak. He's saved 141 of 150 shots (.940 save percentage) over that stretch. The 35-year-old is 12-5-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .919 save percentage across 17 outings this campaign. The Capitals are a challenging opponent, ranking first in goals per game with 3.64.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
