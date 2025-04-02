Frederik Andersen News: Set to face Washington

Andersen is expected to start at home against Washington on Wednesday.

Andersen will attempt to extend his six-game winning streak. He's saved 141 of 150 shots (.940 save percentage) over that stretch. The 35-year-old is 12-5-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .919 save percentage across 17 outings this campaign. The Capitals are a challenging opponent, ranking first in goals per game with 3.64.