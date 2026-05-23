Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Set to start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Andersen is expected to protect the home net in Game 2 against Montreal on Saturday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen is coming off a 16-save effort in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After allowing only 10 goals in the first two rounds of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he surrendered five to Montreal in Thursday's defeat. Andersen has an 8-1 record with two shutouts, a 1.51 GAA and a .932 save percentage through nine appearances this postseason.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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