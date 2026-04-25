Frederik Andersen News: Set to start Saturday
Andersen is expected to guard the road goal against Ottawa on Saturday in Game 4, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Andersen is coming off a 21-save performance in Game 3's 2-1 win over the Senators on Thursday. He has surrendered only three goals on 83 shots in Carolina's first three contests of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes can advance to the second round if they secure a victory in Saturday's matchup.
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