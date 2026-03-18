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Frederik Andersen News: Set to start versus Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Andersen is slated to tend the twine at home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen has split the last eight starts with Brandon Bussi, featuring in four outings in which he posted a 3-1-0 record and 2.73 GAA. Overall, the veteran netminder has managed just 11 victories in 27 games this year while sporting a career-worst 3.14 GAA.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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