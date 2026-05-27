Frederik Andersen News: Set to start Wednesday

Andersen is expected to get the starting nod on the road against the Canadiens in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Andersen has suffered just one loss in the postseason, recording a 10-1 record and 1.56 GAA in his last 11 outings, though that defeat did come at the hands of the Habs in Game 1. Despite sharing the workload during the regular season, Andersen appeared in just 35 contests this year, he's cemented himself as the Canes' No. 1 in the playoffs.