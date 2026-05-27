Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Andersen is expected to get the starting nod on the road against the Canadiens in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Andersen has suffered just one loss in the postseason, recording a 10-1 record and 1.56 GAA in his last 11 outings, though that defeat did come at the hands of the Habs in Game 1. Despite sharing the workload during the regular season, Andersen appeared in just 35 contests this year, he's cemented himself as the Canes' No. 1 in the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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