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Frederik Andersen News: Sets Carolina record in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Andersen posted a 19-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.

Andersen's win was his 24th playoff victory for the Hurricanes, surpassing Cam Ward's team record. The 36-year-old Andersen has earned five of those wins, including two shutouts, this postseason. He's allowed just five goals on 129 shots over five playoff games, cementing his status as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie. Look for Andersen to get the nod again in Game 2 on Monday.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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