Frederik Andersen News: Silencing doubters with excellence
Andersen made 25 saves in a 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Andersen allowed just five goals in four games. He has dazzled with a 1.10 GAA, .955 save percentage and one shutout this postseason. Andersen has heard doubters throughout his career, but this performance has him near the top of the Conn Smythe odds list to this point in the postseason. He and the Canes now await the winner of the Flyers-Penguins series.
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