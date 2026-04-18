Frederik Andersen News: Sixth career playoff shutout

Andersen made 22 saves Saturday in a 2-0 win over Ottawa in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was Andersen's sixth career shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Great Dane has a strong postseason pedigree with a 47-35-0 record, 2.37 GAA and .914 save percentage in 86 starts since 2013-14 (his first season in the NHL). Andersen had yet another injury-riddled regular season in 2025-26, but it appears he's going to get a shot to carry the Canes this postseason. Brandon Bussi, who had an outstanding first regular season in the NHL but has just eight pro playoff starts (all AHL) in his career, is at the ready on the bench.