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Frederik Andersen News: Slated starter for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Andersen is expected to protect the home net in Game 2 against Philadelphia on Monday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen opened Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 19 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Flyers on Saturday. He has surrendered only five goals on 129 shots en route to a 5-0 record this postseason.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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