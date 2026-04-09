Frederik Andersen News: Slated to face Chicago

Andersen is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Thursday, per Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show.

Andersen will attempt to bounce back after allowing five goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-3 loss to Ottawa in his last start Sunday. He has a 14-14-5 record, 3.15 GAA and .870 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. Chicago is 7-14-7 while averaging just 2.25 goals per game across its past 28 matches.