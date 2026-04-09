Frederik Andersen News: Slated to face Chicago
Andersen is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Thursday, per Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show.
Andersen will attempt to bounce back after allowing five goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-3 loss to Ottawa in his last start Sunday. He has a 14-14-5 record, 3.15 GAA and .870 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. Chicago is 7-14-7 while averaging just 2.25 goals per game across its past 28 matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 502 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More