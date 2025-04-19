Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Game 1
Andersen is expected to patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Sunday in Game 1, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Andersen posted a 13-8-1 record with one shutout, a 2.50 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 22 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. He has won seven of his last nine outings versus the Devils, posting a 2.11 GAA and a .934 save percentage. New Jersey tied for 20th in the league during the regular season with 2.93 goals per game.
