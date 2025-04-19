Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Andersen is expected to patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Sunday in Game 1, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen posted a 13-8-1 record with one shutout, a 2.50 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 22 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. He has won seven of his last nine outings versus the Devils, posting a 2.11 GAA and a .934 save percentage. New Jersey tied for 20th in the league during the regular season with 2.93 goals per game.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now