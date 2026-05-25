Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Game 3
Andersen is expected to defend the road net in Game 3 against Montreal on Monday, per Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen had to make only 10 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He has posted a 9-1 record this postseason with a 1.55 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 10 appearances. Montreal has registered a mere 24.1 shots per game in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, yet has scored 51 goals over 16 contests.
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