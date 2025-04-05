Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start in Boston

Andersen is expected to defend the road net versus the Bruins on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen has stopped 161 of 171 shots during his seven-game winning streak. He has a 13-5-0 record with one shutout, a 1.95 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 29th in the league with 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25, and the team lost 10 straight outings (0-9-1).