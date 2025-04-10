Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Thursday

Andersen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to be between the pipes in Washington on Thursday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Andersen had his seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday in Boston, allowing five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage). He is 13-6-0 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. The Capitals lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.58 goals per game in 2024-25.