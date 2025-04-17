Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Thursday

Andersen is expected to start Thursday's regular-season finale on the road against Ottawa, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has alternated starts over the second half of the season, and he'll tend the twine Thursday after Pyotr Kochetkov started Wednesday. Andersen hasn't been particularly sharp in recent outings, going 0-2-1 with a 4.23 GAA and .827 save percentage over his last three starts, although he had a seven-game winning streak prior to his recent skid. He'll have an opportunity for a final regular-season tune-up Thursday, and it seems possible that Andersen and Kochetkov will continue to share playing time in the playoffs.