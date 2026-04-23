Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Thursday
Andersen is expected to defend the road cage in Ottawa on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen has been sharp in the opening two games of the playoffs, allowing two goals on 61 shots in a pair of wins over Ottawa. The netminder is on a four-game winning streak dating back to the regular season and has taken over the No. 1 job in Carolina from rookie Brandon Bussi. The Senators were eighth in NHL scoring during the regular season, averaging 3.35 goals per game, a far cry from the 1.00 goals per game they are generating in the playoffs.
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