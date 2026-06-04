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Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Andersen is slated to start in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday.

Andersen will try to rebound after stopping just 18 of 23 shots in a 5-4 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. He's still having a fantastic playoff run overall with a 12-2 record, 1.65 GAA and .920 save percentage in 14 outings. Vegas has averaged an impressive 3.71 goals per game during the 2026 postseason.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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