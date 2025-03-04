Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Andersen is expected to patrol the road blue paint against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Andersen has lost four straight decisions but was only given four total goals of support in those contests. The Danish netminder has been excellent across 13 appearances against Detroit in his career, owning an 11-1-1 record, .924 save percentage and 2.22 GAA. The Red Wings sit 19th in the NHL with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25 and are 2-3-1 in their last six games.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
