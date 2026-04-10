Frederik Andersen News: Solid showing in landslide win
Andersen turned aside 24 of 26 shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Andersen played his part in Thursday's win where the Hurricanes went off for seven goals. With the victory, he is up to a 15-14-5 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. Since the Olympics, he has found the win column much more frequently with an 8-4-0 record over his last 12 outings. His save percentage has fluctuated throughout the majority of the season, but his recent wins have elevated him back to fantasy viability in most deep leagues.
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