Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Starting against Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Andersen will start for Denmark during Thursday's game against Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Andersen is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career in the NHL, as he's gone 7-10-5 with a 3.26 GAA and .871 save percentage over 22 appearances with the Hurricanes. He made three appearances for Denmark to help the team qualify for the Olympics, and he went 3-0-0 with a 1.31 GAA and .938 save percentage in those outings.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago