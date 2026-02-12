Frederik Andersen News: Starting against Germany
Andersen will start for Denmark during Thursday's game against Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Andersen is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career in the NHL, as he's gone 7-10-5 with a 3.26 GAA and .871 save percentage over 22 appearances with the Hurricanes. He made three appearances for Denmark to help the team qualify for the Olympics, and he went 3-0-0 with a 1.31 GAA and .938 save percentage in those outings.
