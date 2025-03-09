Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Starting against Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Andersen is starting Sunday's home game against the Jets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov have alternated starts recently, and that trend will continue against Winnipeg. Over his last five starts, Andersen has gone 1-4-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .894 save percentage. The Jets rank third in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game this season.

