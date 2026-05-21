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Frederik Andersen News: Starting Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Andersen will protect the home goal in Thursday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Canadiens, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen is undefeated in the playoffs this year, going 8-0 with a 1.12 GAA and a .950 save percentage over the first two rounds. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and should continue to operate as Carolina's No. 1 in goal. Andersen will face a Canadiens team that is averaging 3.07 goals per game this postseason.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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