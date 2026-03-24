Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Starting in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Andersen will guard the road goal against the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Andersen has stopped 102 of the 117 shots he has faced during his five-game winning streak. He has a 13-11-5 record this campaign with a 3.12 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 29 appearances. Montreal ranks third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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