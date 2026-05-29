Frederik Andersen News: Steady again to clinch series

Andersen stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Andersen was working on a second straight shutout, but Cole Caufield spoiled it midway through the third period. After allowing five goals in Game 1, Andersen gave up just five more tallies over the next four contests to send the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2006. The 36-year-old has a 12-1 record with a 1.41 GAA and a .931 save percentage over 13 playoff outings. Andersen is poised to continue in the starting role as the Hurricanes face the Golden Knights, which begins with Game 1 on Tuesday in Carolina.