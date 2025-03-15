Frederik Andersen News: Stops 24 shots in win

Andersen stopped 24 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Despite allowing a goal in the first and third periods, Andersen's clean second frame paved the way for Carolina's offense to come alive with a three-goal period. The 35-year-old netminder now has a record of 9-5-0 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.16 GAA. With Friday's victory, Andersen extended his winning streak to three contests, his third three-game winning streak of the season. As he continues to alternate starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, Andersen is hitting his stride at the right time to give him good value ahead of the fantasy playoffs. If Kochetkov gets the second half of Carolina's back-to-back, Andersen will likely defend the crease Thursday at San Jose.