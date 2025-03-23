Frederik Andersen News: Strong showing in win

Andersen stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Andersen put on a show against his first NHL team, flashing the leather on multiple occasions while facing his highest shot total of the season. He came away with a fifth straight win, a span in which he's allowed just eight goals on 135 shots. He's up to 11-5-0 with a 2.07 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 16 appearances. Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov continue to split the crease evenly -- if that pattern holds, Kochetkov will get a favorable matchup Tuesday versus the Predators while Andersen is lined up to take on the Canadiens on Friday.