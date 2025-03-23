Frederik Andersen News: Strong showing in win
Andersen stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Andersen put on a show against his first NHL team, flashing the leather on multiple occasions while facing his highest shot total of the season. He came away with a fifth straight win, a span in which he's allowed just eight goals on 135 shots. He's up to 11-5-0 with a 2.07 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 16 appearances. Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov continue to split the crease evenly -- if that pattern holds, Kochetkov will get a favorable matchup Tuesday versus the Predators while Andersen is lined up to take on the Canadiens on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now