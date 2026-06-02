Frederik Andersen News: Struggles in Game 1 loss

Andersen stopped 18 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Hurricanes scored the first two goals, but Andersen couldn't hold that lead. The 36-year-old started this round much like he did in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Canadiens. After a bad Game 1 loss, he'll be looking to bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday. Andersen is 12-2 with a 1.65 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 14 starts this postseason.