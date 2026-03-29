Frederik Andersen News: Sunday's starter
Andersen will start Sunday's game in net against the Canadiens, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen is coming off of a tough start his last time out, as he stopped just 14 of the 18 shots he faced against the same Canadiens team he is set to face Sunday. He has found success against the Canadiens throughout his career, with a 15-6-2 record against them. On the season overall, the 36-year-old is 13-12-5 with a 3.15 GAA and an .871 save percentage.
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