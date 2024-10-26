Frederik Andersen News: Takes care of business

Andersen stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Andersen picked up his third straight win, and the Hurricanes' defense made it a fairly easy one for the 35-year-old goalie. The Kraken's lone goal came on an odd-man rush in the third period. Andersen has allowed just six goals on 101 shots while going 3-1-0 over his first four outings of the season. If the Hurricanes continue to alternate goalie starts, Pyotr Kochetkov will get the nod Monday in Vancouver, while Andersen is projected to start at home Thursday versus the Bruins.