Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine in Game 1

Andersen will protect the home goal versus Ottawa in Game 1 on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The Hurricanes are going with Andersen's veteran presence in goal, rather than rookie Brandon Bussi, who saw the majority of the action during the regular season. Andersen was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a poor .874 save percentage over 35 appearances in 2025-26. Andersen gave up five goals on 30 shots in his lone appearances versus the Senators, a 6-3 loss April 5.