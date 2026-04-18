Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine in Game 1
Andersen will protect the home goal versus Ottawa in Game 1 on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Hurricanes are going with Andersen's veteran presence in goal, rather than rookie Brandon Bussi, who saw the majority of the action during the regular season. Andersen was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a poor .874 save percentage over 35 appearances in 2025-26. Andersen gave up five goals on 30 shots in his lone appearances versus the Senators, a 6-3 loss April 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 18Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason PredictionsYesterday
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet3 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More