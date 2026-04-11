Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine Saturday
Andersen will patrol the road paint in Saturday's clash against the Mammoth, per Adam Gold.
Andersen will look for his second consecutive win Saturday after putting together a solid performance in Carolina's 7-2 win over Chicago on Thursday. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder now has a 15-14-5 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 34 outings this season. He'll draw a difficult matchup against the Mammoth, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.31 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 504 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 47 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More