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Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Andersen will patrol the road paint in Saturday's clash against the Mammoth, per Adam Gold.

Andersen will look for his second consecutive win Saturday after putting together a solid performance in Carolina's 7-2 win over Chicago on Thursday. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder now has a 15-14-5 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 34 outings this season. He'll draw a difficult matchup against the Mammoth, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.31 goals per game this season.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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