Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine Sunday
Andersen will guard the road goal against Ottawa on Sunday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Andersen will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Brandon Bussi played in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders. The 36-year-old Andersen has a 14-13-5 record in the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.09 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 32 appearances. Ottawa sits 10th in the league with 3.28 goals per game this season.
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