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Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Andersen will guard the road goal against Ottawa on Sunday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Andersen will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Brandon Bussi played in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders. The 36-year-old Andersen has a 14-13-5 record in the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.09 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 32 appearances. Ottawa sits 10th in the league with 3.28 goals per game this season.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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