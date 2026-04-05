Frederik Andersen News: Tending twine Sunday

Andersen will guard the road goal against Ottawa on Sunday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Andersen will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Brandon Bussi played in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders. The 36-year-old Andersen has a 14-13-5 record in the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.09 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 32 appearances. Ottawa sits 10th in the league with 3.28 goals per game this season.