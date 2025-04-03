Frederik Andersen News: Win streak at seven

Andersen made 20 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The one puck to get past him came via an Alex Ovechkin one-timer on the power play in the final minute of the second period. Andersen has won seven straight starts, posting a dazzling 1.43 GAA and .942 save percentage over that stretch, and he's been the better of Carolina's netminder of late -- since the beginning of March, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 2.57 GAA and .895 save percentage in his seven outings.