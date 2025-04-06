Frederik Andersen News: Woeful showing vs. Boston

Andersen stopped 21 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Andersen found himself on the losing end of a start for the first time since March 1, and this was one of his worst showings of the entire season. This defeat also snapped a streak of eight games with a save percentage of at least .900, Andersen, who has gone 7-3-0 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage since the 4 Nations break, will aim to bounce back in his next start. Given that the Hurricanes have been alternating Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov in recent weeks, Andersen's next start might come against the Capitals on April 10.