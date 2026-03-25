Frederik Andersen News: Yields four consecutive goals

Andersen stopped 14 of 18 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Andersen's solid start Tuesday declined over time, as he ultimately allowed four consecutive goals between the midway points of the first and third periods. With the loss, the 35-year-old netminder now has a 13-12-5 record, a 3.15 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 30 games this season. The loss snapped his five-game win streak, during which he maintained a GAA under three. While the overall stats aren't inside the upper echelon of the league, Andersen has played his best hockey of the season since the Olympic break, making him a solid option in two-goalie formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. His next chance to bounce back is Saturday against New Jersey.