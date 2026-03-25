Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Yields four consecutive goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Andersen stopped 14 of 18 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Andersen's solid start Tuesday declined over time, as he ultimately allowed four consecutive goals between the midway points of the first and third periods. With the loss, the 35-year-old netminder now has a 13-12-5 record, a 3.15 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 30 games this season. The loss snapped his five-game win streak, during which he maintained a GAA under three. While the overall stats aren't inside the upper echelon of the league, Andersen has played his best hockey of the season since the Olympic break, making him a solid option in two-goalie formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. His next chance to bounce back is Saturday against New Jersey.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
NHL
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago