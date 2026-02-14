Frederik Dichow News: Sees Olympic action in relief

Dichow was pressed into action Saturday in relief in Team Denmark's 6-3 loss to Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

He played 8:53 and stopped nine of 10 shots. Starter Mads Sogaard was injured at 11:07 of the third. Dichow is Denmark's third goalie; Frederik Andersen got the night off Saturday. Dichow is unlikely to see action again, but it was a great moment for him to live out a dream.