Gabe Perreault News: Lands natural hat trick
Perreault scored three goals in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
It was his first NHL career hat trick and a natural one at that. Perreault is the fourth Rangers rookie in the past three decades to record a hatty, joining Chris Kreider (2013), Derek Stepan (2010) and Jan Hlavac (2000). Perreault has 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 games this season. He has seven goals and 17 points in 20 games since the Olympic break.
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