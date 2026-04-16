Gabe Perreault headshot

Gabe Perreault News: Pots goal vs. Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Perreault scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Perreault ended the season on a decent note after finding the back of the net in the Rangers' final two games of the campaign. The 20-year-old forward had a brief debut at the NHL level in 2024-25, but the 2025-26 season was his first full season in the league. He managed to rack up 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 appearances.

Gabe Perreault
New York Rangers
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