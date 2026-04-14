Gabe Perreault News: Tallies in loss
Perreault scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Perreault had gone three games without a goal since his April 4 hat trick against the Red Wings. The 20-year-old rookie is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 70 shots on net, 25 hits and 22 blocked shots over 48 appearances this season. Perreault has a good chance of being a full-time NHL option in 2026-27, making him a quality sleeper pick in fantasy.
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