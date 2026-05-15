Gabe Smith headshot

Gabe Smith News: Adds another three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Smith scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 7-6 loss to Chicoutimi in Game 5 on Friday.

Smith is up to nine points in five games during this series. The Mammoth prospect leads the QMJHL playoffs with 19 goals and 33 points in 20 appearances. Despite his strong performance, Moncton is now in must-win territory, as it trails the series 3-2 following this high-scoring loss.

Gabe Smith
Utah Mammoth
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