Gabe Smith News: Earns three points in win

Smith scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 4-3 win over Chicoutimi in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Smith has earned six points over four appearances in the QMJHL Finals, with his effort in this win tying the best-of-seven series at 2-2. The 19-year-old forward has made quite the impression this postseason with 18 goals and 30 points over 19 outings. He'll have at least two more games to add to his totals.