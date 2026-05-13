Gabe Smith News: Earns three points in win
Smith scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 4-3 win over Chicoutimi in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Smith has earned six points over four appearances in the QMJHL Finals, with his effort in this win tying the best-of-seven series at 2-2. The 19-year-old forward has made quite the impression this postseason with 18 goals and 30 points over 19 outings. He'll have at least two more games to add to his totals.
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