Gabe Smith headshot

Gabe Smith News: Four goals in Moncton win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Smith scored four goals in QMJHL Moncton's 7-4 win over Val-d'Or in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Smith is up to eight goals and 14 points over seven playoff outings, which have all been wins for Moncton. The Mammoth prospect was able to double his postseason goal count for the year as the leading scoring force Tuesday. He'll look to help the Wildcats complete a second straight sweep Wednesday.

Gabe Smith
Utah Mammoth
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