Gabe Smith News: Four-point effort Saturday

Smith scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-4 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 2 on Saturday.

Smith was the leading scorer for the Wildcats in this contest, helping them even this semifinals series at 1-1. He's up to 20 points across 10 playoff outings this year, two shy of his total across 19 postseason appearances in 2025. Smith took a massive step up with 34 goals and 77 points over 60 regular-season contests, and his performance has carried over during Moncton's playoff run.