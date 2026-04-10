Gabe Smith News: Racks up three points Friday
Smith scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 8-1 win over Val-d'Or in Game 1 on Friday.
Smith had a decent five points over four outings in the first round versus Saint John, but he's off to a strong start in the second round. The Mammoth prospect was a big performer for Moncton last postseason, earning 22 points in 19 contests. He carried that momentum over in the 2025-26 regular season with 34 goals and 77 points across 60 appearances in his fourth campaign in the QMJHL.
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