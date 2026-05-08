Gabe Smith News: Tallies twice Friday

Smith scored two goals in QMJHL Moncton's 5-2 win over Chicoutimi in Game 1 on Friday.

Smith got off to a good start in the QMJHL Finals, helping the Wildcats to a 1-0 series lead. The 19-year-old center has earned a remarkable 16 goals and 26 points over 16 playoff outings following his 34-goal, 77-point effort over 60 regular-season contests. Smith will look to keep the offense flowing as Moncton tries to book its ticket to the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.