Gabe Smith headshot

Gabe Smith News: Tallies twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Smith scored two goals in QMJHL Moncton's 5-2 win over Chicoutimi in Game 1 on Friday.

Smith got off to a good start in the QMJHL Finals, helping the Wildcats to a 1-0 series lead. The 19-year-old center has earned a remarkable 16 goals and 26 points over 16 playoff outings following his 34-goal, 77-point effort over 60 regular-season contests. Smith will look to keep the offense flowing as Moncton tries to book its ticket to the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Gabe Smith
Utah Mammoth
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