Gabriel Carriere News: Inks one-year contract

Carriere signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Carriere has played 10 games at the AHL level this season, going 5-4-1 with a 2.85 GAA and a .902 save percentage, as well as playing 25 games with ECHL Wichita, going 14-9-2 . The 24-year-old spent four seasons at the University of Vermont before starting his professional career at the end of the 2023-24 season with the AHL Barracuda.