Gabriel D'Aigle headshot

Gabriel D'Aigle News: Signs entry-level contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 7:24am

D'Aigle inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Saturday.

Pittsburgh selected D'Aigle in the third round, 84th overall, during the 2025 NHL Draft. He has a 14-21-3 record with a 3.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 39 appearances with QMJHL Victoriaville this season. D'Aigle was the league's player of the week in mid-November, and he has posted a .920 save percentage since Nov. 1.

Gabriel D'Aigle
Pittsburgh Penguins
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