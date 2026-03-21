Gabriel D'Aigle News: Signs entry-level contract

D'Aigle inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Saturday.

Pittsburgh selected D'Aigle in the third round, 84th overall, during the 2025 NHL Draft. He has a 14-21-3 record with a 3.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 39 appearances with QMJHL Victoriaville this season. D'Aigle was the league's player of the week in mid-November, and he has posted a .920 save percentage since Nov. 1.