Gabriel Landeskog Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Landeskog (lower body) is week-to-week and won't play against Minnesota on Sunday.

Landeskog had two goals and five assists in six appearances after returning from the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he played for Team Sweden. He missed 14 straight NHL games before representing his country in the tournament because of an upper-body injury. Landeskog has nine goals, 29 points, 104 shots on net and 66 hits across 47 outings this season.