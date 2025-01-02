Gabriel Landeskog Injury: Remains without return timetable
Head coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that Landeskog (knee) remains without a timetable to return, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Landeskog hasn't appeared in a game since June of 2022 due to a lingering knee injury that required surgery in May of 2023. While the 32-year-old remains comfortable with his recovery plan, it's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now