Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog Injury: Sent down on conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Landeskog (knee) was reassigned to AHL Colorado on a conditioning stint Wednesday.

Landeskog could play for the first time since June of 2022 when the Eagles square off with AHL Henderson on Friday and Saturday. This is just the next step in the veteran forward's recovery process that could see him return to NHL action in the postseason. If he does play in the first round, Landeskog figures to slot into a top-six role and should see plenty of power-play minutes.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now